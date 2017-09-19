Near record highs heading into this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first day of of autumn officially arrives just after 4 in the afternoon on Friday, but it certainly won't feel like it.

Abnormally strong high pressure will settle into the eastern half of the United States over the coming days. This will cause warmer air to settle into many regions that aren't used it this late in the season.

As a result of this much warmer air, temperatures on the first day of fall will be very close to a record here in West Michigan. Several of these records date back to the early 1900s.

While it's not completely uncommon for us to get this warm in late September, it certainly doesn't coincide with the changing of the leaves very well.

We haven't gotten a steady diet of the "normal" temperature we would expect this time of the year, which is 72 degrees.