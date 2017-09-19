New Taco Bells won’t have drive-thrus, but will have alcohol

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Taco Bell is planning to open more than 300 new locations with a very different layout, Food & Wine reports.

The plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They will not have a drive-thru — but they will serve alcohol.

“The majority of the new ‘urban in-line’ locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka. Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing,” Food & Wine reports.

The “cantina style” locations, which are mostly planned for urban areas, will open by 2022.

