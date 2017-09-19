Sketch released of armed robbery suspect in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department has released a sketch of the suspect who may have been responsible for an armed robbery attempt and shooting on September 9.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Gladstone Street SE in the early morning hours. Two people reported they were walking when they were approached by the suspect, who pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Shots were fired and one man was grazed by one shot on his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect Monday. The suspect is described as a black man between 16 and 18 years old, about 5’10” tall with a thin build and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and gray camouflage pants.

Anyone with information should call EGR Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.