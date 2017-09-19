State approves petition form for minimum wage initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan election officials have approved the petition form for a group wanting to raise the state’s minimum wage and eliminate a smaller wage paid to tipped employees.
One Fair Wage Michigan — which is led by advocates for restaurant workers — cleared the procedural step Tuesday at the Board of State Canvassers. It needs roughly 252,000 valid voter signatures in a six-month window to submit the proposal to the Republican-led Legislature.
If lawmakers didn’t act, the measure would go to a public vote in 2018.
Michigan’s hourly minimum wage is $8.90 and rises to $9.25 in January. Under the proposal, the wage would rise to $12 by 2022.
The minimum wage for tipped employees would gradually increase from $3.38 until reaching the minimum wage for all other workers in 2024.
Michael
I recently went out to a nicer restaurant. The 20% tip for the 5 of us was $85. The waiter was great and I gave it to him.
We were only one of his tables and we were there for an hour and a half. Good waiters and waitresses can make good money.
That being said don’t expect a tip from me if you are making $12 to fill my coffee and bring me a plate of food. I’ll be paying your wage through the increased price of the meal not the tip.