2 more guns recovered in Cabela’s theft; 3 people arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three people have been arrested and two guns that were stolen from the Grandville Cabela’s have been recovered by Grand Rapids Police.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Monday night who had a Glock 9-millimeter handgun in their possession. The gun was one of the guns stolen Saturday from the Cabela’s store. They were both taken to Juvenile Detention and have been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and curfew violations.

On Tuesday morning, police say they recovered a .40 caliber handgun that had been stolen in Cabela’s theft after they heard gunshots during an unrelated investigation. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and several outstanding warrants. The gun was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Four other teens were arrested in connection with the thefts over the weekend and several other guns were recovered.