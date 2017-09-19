Very warm start to ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize officially kicks off Wednesday, and it looks like one of the warmest ever.

High temperatures will range from the mid 80s to around 90 for the first four days of ArtPrize. Average highs are around 70. Also, Friday is the first day of Fall and we are forecasting a high temperature of 90 degrees.

In fact, our temperature forecast right through next Tuesday keeps high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook also keeps temperatures above normal for all of Michigan through the end of the month.