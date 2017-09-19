Want free dance lessons? Arthur Murray Dance Studio has a special Morning Mix giveaway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a sister act that has kept thousands of students light on their feet over the years. Julie and Leslie are co-owners of Arthur Murray Dance Studio and they can turn just about anyone into a confident dancer. Leigh Ann and Todd are both taking lessons there right now. If you have always wanted to try to learn some new moves or try ballroom dancing for the very first time, join us as we show you what it looks like to take that first step.

Plus, Arthur Murray Dance Studio is offering one lucky winner a chance at a fantastic footwork prize package! The Morning Mix is giving away a gift certificate for: 1 intro lesson, 4 private lessons, 2 group lessons and 2 practice parties! Click here to enter.