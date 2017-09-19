‘World’s Largest Bean Bag’ under construction for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In preparation for ArtPrize, one company is trying to set a new Guinness World Record.

Comfort Research is in the process of stuffing what could be the biggest bean bag ever. This is the same company that invited everyone for a nap in downtown Grand Rapids about a week ago.

They expect the bean bag will weigh more than 1,300 pounds and will stand about 25 feet tall. It will be on the roof of Lambert, Edwards and Associates at 47 Commerce SW.

The stuffing of the beanbag is expected to be done by noon Wednesday. It will be officially measured later that day.