‘World’s Largest Bean Bag’ under construction for ArtPrize

Posted 8:44 AM, September 19, 2017, by

47 Commerce SW - Construction of the bean bag - ArtPrize 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In preparation for ArtPrize, one company is trying to set a new Guinness World Record.

Comfort Research is in the process of stuffing what could be the biggest bean bag ever.  This is the same company that invited everyone for a nap in downtown Grand Rapids about a week ago.

They expect the bean bag will weigh more than 1,300 pounds and will stand about 25 feet tall.  It will be on the roof of Lambert, Edwards and Associates at 47 Commerce SW.

The stuffing of the beanbag is expected to be done by noon Wednesday. It will be officially measured later that day.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s