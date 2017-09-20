ArtPrize entry breaks world record for world’s largest bean bag

Posted 9:53 PM, September 20, 2017, by

47 Commerce SW - Big Joe's World's Largest Bean Bag Chair ArtPrize 2017. Courtesy image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a day into ArtPrize 9 and there is already a winner.

Grand Rapids-based Comfort Research broke the Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest bean bag.

‘Big Joe’s World’s Largest Bean Bag Chair’ was formally assessed by Guiness World Record adjudicator Philip Robertson. The official volumetric measurement was 5,224 feet 6 inches3, beating the previous record by two and a half times, according to a release by Comfort Research.

The bean bag had a baseline measurement of more than 29 ft, weighing more than 4,000 lbs. The bag is filled with more than 42-million beans.

‘Big Joe’ can be found  on the roof of Lambert, Edwards & Associates at 47 Commerce SW. It’s also an ArtPrize submission; it’s entry number is #66074.

