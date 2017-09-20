Bakita and Book Week 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's Bret Bakita's birthday and he is celebrating by talking high school football Jason Hutton. On the agenda: Kalamazoo United at Watervliet, Grandville at East Kentwood, Byron Center at Zeeland West and much more.
Here is how the Blitz top 10 votes went this week:
Bret Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Kentwood
5 East Grand Rapids
6 Lowell
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Grand Rapids Christian
9 Zeeland East
10 Kelloggsville
Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Grand Rapids
5 Lowell
6 Rockford
7 East Kentwood
8 Forest Hills Central
9 Zeeland East
10 West Catholic
Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 East Grand Rapids
5 Lowell
6 Zeeland East
7 Forest Hills Central
8 East Kentwood
9 West Catholic
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
Snooze2you
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 East Grand Rapids
4 East Kentwood
5 Lowell
6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Grand Rapids Christian
9 Zeeland East
10 West Catholic
Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Kentwood
5 East Grand Rapids
6 Zeeland East
7 Lowell
8 Forest Hills Central
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 West Catholic