Bakita and Book Week 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It's Bret Bakita's birthday and he is celebrating by talking high school football Jason Hutton. On the agenda: Kalamazoo United at Watervliet, Grandville at East Kentwood, Byron Center at Zeeland West and much more.

Here is how the Blitz top 10 votes went this week:

Bret Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Kentwood

5 East Grand Rapids

6 Lowell

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Grand Rapids Christian

9 Zeeland East

10 Kelloggsville

Jason Hutton

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Grand Rapids

5 Lowell

6 Rockford

7 East Kentwood

8 Forest Hills Central

9 Zeeland East

10 West Catholic

Chris Gorski

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 East Grand Rapids

5 Lowell

6 Zeeland East

7 Forest Hills Central

8 East Kentwood

9 West Catholic

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze2you

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 East Grand Rapids

4 East Kentwood

5 Lowell

6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Grand Rapids Christian

9 Zeeland East

10 West Catholic

Kyle Mills

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Kentwood

5 East Grand Rapids

6 Zeeland East

7 Lowell

8 Forest Hills Central

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 West Catholic