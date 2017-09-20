East Kentwood football coach named Coach of the Week by the Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. – A West Michigan high school football coach has been named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week.

Tony Kimbrough of East Kentwood is the week four 2017 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week. The Falcons are 4-0 on the season.

Kimbrough is in his 4th season as head coach at East Kentwood and he was assistant coach there for four years before that. The Falcons have made the playoffs twice in his three years as head coach.

The team gets a $2,000 donation from the program and a sideline kit from Gatorade. Kimbrough gets a certificate signed by Lions’ head coach Jim Caldwell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball and will be acknowledged at an upcoming Lions home game. He is also eligible for Coach of the Year.

Kimbrough is the second West Michigan coach honored this season so far. In week two, Kevin Bartz of Edwardsburg was also honored.