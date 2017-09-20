Position Summary

FOX 17, a Tribune Media Company is looking for their next Executive Assistant. This position works closely with the GM and Department Heads and will be will be responsible for providing successful administrative, logistical and operational support while driving overall business excellence. This fast-paced and ever evolving organization requires an individual who demonstrates the capability to plan for and manage multiple activities, projects and deliverables.

The successful candidate will be able to efficiently manage the Department Head’s time, and effectively and professionally communicate with internal and external constituents. The successful candidate will also use excellent judgment, prioritize tasks, and act proactively, always ensuring the right individuals are informed and organized around meeting times, deadlines and other activities.

Full Time

9/8/2017

10/8/2017

Grand Rapids – 49525

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Strong ability to take direction, but also exercise judgment and independent thought

•Previous accounting experience a plus

• Polished, clear and concise communication, both written and verbal

• Ability to handle confidential information

• Strong organizational skills, including task prioritization with minimal supervision, and ability to complete required tasks by given deadlines

• Strong proactive approach, taking the initiative where appropriate and looking beyond the immediate ask to anticipate a future need or requirement

• Assertive approach to management of executive’s time and proactive communication/support when meetings or other activities change

Tribunemedia is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

• Schedule and coordinate all meetings using Microsoft Outlook, including managing meeting locations for all department heads

• Where needed, ensure proper catering for meals and other related activities

• Coordinate all travel arrangements for management and staff

• Track, submit and manage all expenses

• Prepare and document invoices and bank deposits

• Backup Human Resources with Onboarding, Time Cards and Personnel Documentation

• Answer all incoming calls and greet guests

• Ticket Distribution and Tracking

• Communicate professionally with both internal and external constituents

• Edit and/or prepare documents for various activities

• Provide project management for various tasks or activities as needed

•Manage office space such as conference rooms, kitchen facilities and other shared spaces and manage office supplies and other related inventories

• Develop and maintain procedures and processes for administrative operations

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemedia.com/careers