Let’s talk about sex; What you need to know for Sexual Health Awareness Month

Sex is a subject that makes some blush, but it's a topic that can't be ignored and a reality of life. Sexual health is a part of overall health, bit along the way men and women can be faced with concerns about their sexual health affecting their overall health.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner gives Todd and Leigh Ann a quiz busting myths and confirming facts about sexual health.

According to the American Sexual Health Association sexual health should involve:

the capacity to enjoy and control sexual and reproductive behavior in accordance with a social and personal ethic. a freedom from fear, shame, guilt, false beliefs, and other psychological factors inhibiting sexual response and impairing sexual relationships. freedom from organic disorders, diseases, and deficiencies that interfere with sexual and reproductive functions.

Being sexually healthy means:

Understanding that sexuality is a natural part of life and involves more than sexual behavior.

Recognizing and respecting the sexual rights we all share.

Having access to sexual health information, education, and care.

Making an effort to prevent unintended pregnancies and STDs and seek care and treatment when needed.

Being able to experience sexual pleasure, satisfaction, and intimacy when desired.

Being able to communicate about sexual health with others including sexual partners and healthcare providers.

Sexual health concerns can be caused by interpersonal issues, physical issues, and psychological issues. While many people have concerns about these issues, only a few bring it up with their doctors.

Don't be afraid to bring up the topic of sex with a doctor just because it seems taboo or embarrassing to talk about; sexual health is just as important as physical and mental health. By sharing sexual health concerns at places like the Spectrum Health Midlife and Menopause Clinic, get to the root of the problem and seek treatment to get your sexual health back on track.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog, and the American Sexual Health Association. Read more.