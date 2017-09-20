Man accused of poisoning neighbor’s horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. - A man in Rockford is being facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly trying to poison his neighbor's horses with antifreeze.

Kevin Greenwald is accused of sneaking into his neighbor's yard and dumping antifreeze into the horse's trough. Investigators say the incident was caught on the neighbor's security camera and the video was turned over to police.

The owner of the horses tells FOX 17 they had let Greenwald care for the horses twice while they were out of town before learning of these alleged crimes.

Police say there appears to have been some "friction" between the owners and Greenwald.

We'll have more information on the incident as it becomes available.