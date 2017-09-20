Man accused of poisoning neighbor’s horses

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against Rockford man Kevin Greenwald, after they say he tried to poison his neighbor’s horses. The entire incident was caught on video.
Greenwald, a horse owner himself, can be seen in home security footage sneaking into his neighbor’s horse enclosure around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and pouring anti-freeze into the animal’s trough. Greenwald left the property immediately after being spotted by the homeowners.
The horses weren’t hurt, but Greenwald is facing a felony animal cruelty charge that carries five years in prison. The case falls under state statute 750.50B, which includes specifics for successful and attempted poisoning of animals.
Speaking off camera to FOX17 Wednesday, the homeowners involved said they had asked Greenwald to watch their horses twice before while they were out of town, with no incidents.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.
5 comments
Old Bob
What is the matter with people. Kevin Greenwald lucky he’s not my neighbor, I wouldn’t have called the police. I would have handled the problem myself.
Push To Talk
I agree. No need to bother the already over burdened police.
Push To Talk
5 years ?
Rope is cheap….
Push To Talk
Michigan needs to adopt the same laws as Texas where you are allowed to use force to defend property.
steve
Give him an huge antifreeze cocktail to drink. If he won’t do that use an IV.