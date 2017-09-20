Man accused of poisoning neighbor’s horses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against Rockford man Kevin Greenwald, after they say he tried to poison his neighbor’s horses. The entire incident was caught on video.

Greenwald, a horse owner himself, can be seen in home security footage sneaking into his neighbor’s horse enclosure around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and pouring anti-freeze into the animal’s trough. Greenwald left the property immediately after being spotted by the homeowners.

The horses weren’t hurt, but Greenwald is facing a felony animal cruelty charge that carries five years in prison. The case falls under state statute 750.50B, which includes specifics for successful and attempted poisoning of animals.

Speaking off camera to FOX17 Wednesday, the homeowners involved said they had asked Greenwald to watch their horses twice before while they were out of town, with no incidents.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.