Michigan sued after gay couples are rejected for adoption

DETROIT (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says Michigan is illegally allowing faith-based groups to reject gay couples who want to adopt kids or become foster parents.
Michigan pays groups such as Catholic Charities and Bethany Christian Services to place children with families. The ACLU filed a lawsuit Wednesday, saying Michigan is violating the U.S. Constitution by allowing the groups to use a religious test to carry out public services.
ACLU attorney Jay Kaplan says those services should be based on what’s best for kids, not religious beliefs. The Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law in 2015 that says child-placement agencies aren’t required to provide services that conflict with their beliefs. It was signed before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage.
3 comments
tracyd112
They have no right to impose their Life style and choices on an innocent Child that has the Right to a life as we all Know it before Obama let the Gays impose their sick life style on the rest of us.These people chose to be gay they do not have the right to adopt a child and mess the childs life up.Adoption is not a given to anyone.
steve
The ACLU, in its infinite wisdom, is possibly forgetting about the child’s welfare. If a Christian agency places a child in a home you can bet that the adoptive parents are going to raise the child in a Christian environment. But, what if the child rejects religion? Is that not a cruel situation for the child? In the same token, wouldn’t gay parents raise their child in a homosexual lifestyle, even though the child has no predisposition to be gay and rejects that lifestyle? That’s every bit as cruel. Likely even more so.
Kevin Rahe
Placing a child with a same-sex couple is not like placing them with an opposite-sex couple.