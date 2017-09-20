MSP trooper involved in motorcycle crash near Rockford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Wolverine Blvd. NE, (M-44) and Belding Road NE.

Kent County Dispatch says that the motorcycle rider is a Michigan State Police trooper and is injured. The trooper was riding a Michigan State Police motorcycle.

We'll have more details when they become available.