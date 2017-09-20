Police search second scene for suspect in overnight shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are checking a home for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Police headed to a home near Fox Street and Feakin Avenue SW about 9:00 a.m., near Buchanan SW.

One person was injured in a shooting at about 2:00 a.m. in the area of Horton Avenue and Griggs Street SE.  The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries.  Police searched that area for several hours Wednesday morning.

We have a crew heading to the new scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

