Police search second scene for suspect in overnight shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are checking a home for a suspect in an overnight shooting.

Police headed to a home near Fox Street and Feakin Avenue SW about 9:00 a.m., near Buchanan SW.

One person was injured in a shooting at about 2:00 a.m. in the area of Horton Avenue and Griggs Street SE. The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police searched that area for several hours Wednesday morning.

We have a crew heading to the new scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.