Police: Teen arrested in overnight Grand Rapids shooting

Posted 9:20 AM, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, September 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  Grand Rapids Police say a teen suspect has been arrested in an overnight shooting.

Police say the 17-year-old was arrested in the area of Towner and Burton Wednesday afternoon.  Investigators also searched the area of Fox Street and Freakin Avenue SW Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

One person was shot in the leg at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Horton Avenue and Griggs Street SE.  Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The suspect's name was not released.

