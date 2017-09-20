St. Julian’s Fall Color Tour brings a fine selection of incredible wines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is the season of harvesting, and St. Julian Winery has just begun harvesting grapes and other fruits for their wines at the Fall Color Tour.

The Fall Color Tour will feature a fine selection of wines for guests to taste, including "Sweet Nancie" created by St. Julian's vice president, head wine maker, and first female professional wine maker, Nancie Oxley.

The Fall Color Tour also includes wines like Braganini Reserve, Cock of the Walk, Head Game, Catherman's Port, and Riesling.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier and Dundee.

Can't make it to any of their locations? They can deliver the tastes of the Fall Color Tour right to your door. For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.