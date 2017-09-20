× Suspect chases woman down road before forcing her into vehicle

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is safe after police were able to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle in which she was being held.

According to Michigan State Police, officers were dispatched to Indian Prairie Road near US-131 in White Pigeon Township to the report of a possible assault and kidnapping.

The suspect, 28, reportedly chased the victim down the street before forcing her into the vehicle, the two have a history of domestic violence.

Police followed the suspect’s vehicle until it crossed the Indiana state line where a trooper eventually was able to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and violation of conditional release.