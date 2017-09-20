Teen hit by vehicle, killed in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities say an 18-year-old man died Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle.

The teen was struck at about 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Fair Avenue, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died. His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.