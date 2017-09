GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person was taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a school in Grand Rapids.

Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers say a truck crashed into North Oakview Elementary just before 10 p.m. The school is located at 3300 Costa Avenue near Plainfield.

FOX 17 saw one person carted away into an ambulance. The severity of that person’s injuries aren’t known at this time.

This is a developing story.