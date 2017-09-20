Hotel employee stabbed in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring two hotel employees Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Comfort Inn in the 700 block of West Michigan at about 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the 30-year-old Kalamazoo woman allegedly walked into the hotel and began eating food that was reserved for guests. The woman was not a customer at the hotel. When one of the employees confronted her, she allegedly assaulted him. During the struggle, an item was broken and then the woman used a part of that item to cut a second employee. That employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is being on charges of felonious assault, assault and battery, and an outstanding warrant. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.