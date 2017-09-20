Hotel employee stabbed in Kalamazoo

Posted 3:34 PM, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 20, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring two hotel employees Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Comfort Inn in the 700 block of West Michigan at about 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the 30-year-old Kalamazoo woman allegedly walked into the hotel and began eating food that was reserved for guests.  The woman was not a customer at the hotel.  When one of the employees confronted her, she allegedly assaulted him.  During the struggle, an item was broken and then the woman used a part of that item to cut a second employee.  That employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is being on charges of felonious assault, assault and battery, and an outstanding warrant.  Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information should call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s