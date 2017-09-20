Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERVLIET, Mich -- Watervliet has punted this year, once. The Panthers employ a strategy where they don't punt, always go for two and often onside kick.

We're not going to punt the football" 12th year head coach Jeremy Andrews said. "That's just the philosophy we kind of moved to a year ago where we decided we were going to take 4 downs every time."

So far, it has worked. The Panthers (4-0) are off to a great start averaging 57 points per game so far this season, Friday night comes their biggest test yet when Kalamazoo United (4-0) visits Panther Stadium.

The Titans are pretty good on offense in their own right averaging over 40 points per contest this season.

Other games on the Blitz Friday night include:

Grandville (3-1) at East Kentwood (4-0)

Montague (4-0) at Whitehall (3-1)

Byron Center (3-1) at Zeeland West (2-2)

Unity Christian (2-2) at Comstock Park (4-0)

Coopersville (3-1) at West Catholic (3-1)

Allendale (1-3) at Sparta 3-1)

White Pigeon (3-1) at Mendon (4-0)

Athlens (4-0) at Climax-Scotts (3-1)

Three Rivers (3-1) at Paw Paw (3-1)

Lakeview (2-2) at Kent City (4-0)

Muskegon (4-0) at Reeths-Puffer (3-1)

Jenison (3-1) at Mona Shores (4-0)

Greenville (2-2) at Lowell (3-1)

Northview (0-4) at Forest Hills Central (4-0)

Cedar Springs (3-1) at Grand Rapids Christian (4-0)

Wyoming (0-4) at East Grand Rapids (4-0)

South Christian (3-1) at Wayland (3-1)

Hopkins (1-3) at NorthPointe Christian (4-0) at Forest Hills Northern

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.