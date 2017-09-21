Battle Creek building owner shot after confronting intruder

Posted 10:07 PM, September 21, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The owner of a vacant building in downtown Battle Creek was shot after a fight with an unknown intruder.

Battle Creek police say they were called to a breaking and entering at 15 Carlyle around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They say the owner walked into the building and was confronted by a man wearing a t-shirt that says “ATARI.” They began to fight, at which point, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the owner.

The building owner wasn’t seriously injured. The suspect ran away and couldn’t be found with police K9 units.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s