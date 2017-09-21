Battle Creek building owner shot after confronting intruder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The owner of a vacant building in downtown Battle Creek was shot after a fight with an unknown intruder.

Battle Creek police say they were called to a breaking and entering at 15 Carlyle around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. They say the owner walked into the building and was confronted by a man wearing a t-shirt that says “ATARI.” They began to fight, at which point, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the owner.

The building owner wasn’t seriously injured. The suspect ran away and couldn’t be found with police K9 units.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.