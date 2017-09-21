Former Michigan St players waive key hearing in assault case

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three former Michigan State football players charged with sexual assault have waived a key hearing and will advance to trial.

Michigan judges typically decide whether there is enough evidence to hold a trial. But Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance waived that hearing Thursday in East Lansing.

A woman says she was assaulted in an apartment bathroom in January. King, Corley and Vance were kicked off the football team when charges were filed in June. They deny the charges.

King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.