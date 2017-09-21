Fresh produce and friendships grow at Urban Roots

Right in the midst of Grand Rapids city living and businesses sits the Urban Roots garden. This patch of green is more than just a garden, it's a small field boasting with fresh produce.

Located on 1316 Madison Avenue in Southeast Grand Rapids, Urban Roots brings the community together to learn how to grow food, share meals, and make connections with one another. They also sell their fresh produce at a reasonable price for those who might not be able to buy fresh food otherwise.

Leigh Ann went to visit the Urban Roots garden to learn more about how they operate.

For more information on Urban Roots, visit urbanrootsgr.org.

