Grandville, East Kentwood ready for important OK Red contest

KENTWOOD, Mich -- East Kentwood has been running the ball well this season behind a great offensive line, but junior quarterback Kyle Dent has been playing well too as the Falcons are unbeaten through 4 weeks.

He's been really, really a protector of the football" East Kentwood head coach Tony Kimbrough said. "We talk about it, we preach it, he's done a great job of one turnover from his position in four games. It gives us an opprotunity to be in every single game with him protecting the football that well."

Grandville's defense has been playing well this season despite losing 10 starters from a unit that allowed 83 points total in 12 games last season.

"It was definitely a struggle coming into the season having a bunch of new guys that we really haven't played with coming together on defense" Grandville senior linebacker Blake Vredevoogd said. "I feel like through the summer workouts we've really come together as a team, especially with the defensive starters last year that have moved on, we really like following in their footsteps."

The Bulldogs and Falcons square off in the Blitz Battle Friday night.