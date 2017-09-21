“He was such a good kid:” Family remembers Trooper Timothy O’Neill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement statewide are paying tribute to Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill, 28, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday after a collision with another car on his patrol motorcycle.

Thursday, his Grandmother Mary O’Neill spoke with FOX 17 and says he leaves behind a close-knit family.

“He was such a good kid,” his Grandmother said.

“The only thing you can say about him is that he’s a good looking, straight shooter about to be married in a few weeks.”

Trooper O’Neill was engaged to be married Oct. 7 to his fiancé Carli Hicks. His Grandmother also said he always wanted to work in law enforcement, just like his twin brother. Brian O’Neill, his twin, is a senior police officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Athens, Georgia.

A family friend and fellow officer in Athens, Georgia, Brandon Bator, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the O’Neill and Hicks family. Bator says Trooper O’Neill just visted his brother and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department last weekend, adding that he was excited and could not stop talking about his fiancé and their upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, the details of the crash continue to be investigated. Thursday a blue and gold ribbon marked a memorial at the crash site in Plainfield Township, at the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road.

MSP officials said funeral arrangements are being made and will likely be announced Friday.