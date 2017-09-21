Kent County fugitive arrested after eluding police

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police arrested a fugitive who eluded authorities during the day Thursday.

Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers confirm that Thomas Soisson, 28, was arrested on foot near I-96 and Alpine Avenue. He was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Soisson was described as being possibly “armed and dangerous” by sheriff’s deputies. He is on parole for fleeing and eluding and obstructing police. He has a lengthy criminal record and is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Comstock Park residents were told to stay indoors Thursday as police searched area apartments for Soisson.