Kent County fugitive arrested after eluding police

Posted 11:46 PM, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48PM, September 21, 2017

Thomas Soisson

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police arrested a fugitive who eluded authorities during the day Thursday.

Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers confirm that Thomas Soisson, 28, was arrested on foot near I-96 and Alpine Avenue. He was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Soisson was described as being possibly “armed and dangerous” by sheriff’s deputies. He is on parole for fleeing and eluding and obstructing police. He has a lengthy criminal record and is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Comstock Park residents were told to stay indoors Thursday as police searched area apartments for Soisson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s