Kent County fugitive arrested after eluding police
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police arrested a fugitive who eluded authorities during the day Thursday.
Kent County Sheriff’s dispatchers confirm that Thomas Soisson, 28, was arrested on foot near I-96 and Alpine Avenue. He was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.
Soisson was described as being possibly “armed and dangerous” by sheriff’s deputies. He is on parole for fleeing and eluding and obstructing police. He has a lengthy criminal record and is on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.
Comstock Park residents were told to stay indoors Thursday as police searched area apartments for Soisson.
1 Comment
learnedmylesson25
Great news.Now make sure he never sees the free world again.The cops would go room by room at some of these motels–they could get a lot of “wanted” criminals every day.Thanks GRPD.There’s getting to be too much to do here in GR.The city government needs to help you guys–and us–out,by getting rid of the low income housing initiative.How about high income housing instead?