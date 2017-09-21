Manhunt underway in Comstock Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Several law enforcement units are surrounding an apartment complex off Alpine Avenue as they search for a man on the run.

The search is centered around the York Creek Apartments. Michigan State Police, the Kent County Sheriff and other local agencies are responding. The Kent County Sheriff notified nearby businesses that do outside work to stop work for the time being. A Michigan State Police helicopter is also assisting.

Authorities at the scene say that the man is distressed, but offered no other details why they were searching for him.

We'll have more details when they become available.

Man hunt confirmed in Comstock Park. Police have set up a perimeter at York Creek Apartments. @FOX17 has the latest. pic.twitter.com/q2KcZyKmJi — Brody Carter (@CarterFox17) September 21, 2017