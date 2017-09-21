Manhunt underway in Comstock Park for possibly armed and dangerous subject

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Several law enforcement units are surrounding an apartment complex off Alpine Avenue as they search for a man on the run.

The Kent County Sheriff says that they are searching for a potentially armed and dangerous man in the York Creek Apartment area. Investigators say they believe the subject committed a violent crime while armed.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, about 6'0" tall, 170lbs., wearing a gray shirt, jeans and is heavily tattooed on his neck.

Michigan State Police, and other local agencies are responding. The Kent County Sheriff notified nearby businesses that do outside work to stop work for the time being. A Michigan State Police helicopter is also assisting.

All Comstock Park schools are on soft lockdown while the search is ongoing.

