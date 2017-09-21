Michigan and Michigan State football play on FOX 17 this weekend

FOX 17 – With a new partnership between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Sports, FOX 17 is pleased to announce that both Michigan and Michigan State (and Notre Dame) football play here this weekend.

The Michigan Wolverines open the Big Ten Conference season visiting the Purdue Boilermakers at 4:00 p.m. Joe Davis will be doing the play-by-play and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn will add the commentary.

Then, at 8:00 p.m., the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Spartan Stadium to take on MSU. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will have the call on that game.

FOX 17 News will air at the conclusion of the MSU game.