Police warn suspects still at large in double, overnight shooting

Posted 4:32 AM, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:33AM, September 21, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are reporting suspects related to a double shooting overnight are still at large.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, near the first block of Euclid Avenue in Battle Creek, police stopped a car and located a man, 20, with a gunshot wound to his leg inside.

A second victim, believed to also be connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Cliff Street near Mott Street, was dropped off at the hospital.

The man, 30, was taken into surgery for a gunshot wound to his torso.  He is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment