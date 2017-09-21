Police warn suspects still at large in double, overnight shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are reporting suspects related to a double shooting overnight are still at large.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, near the first block of Euclid Avenue in Battle Creek, police stopped a car and located a man, 20, with a gunshot wound to his leg inside.

A second victim, believed to also be connected to a drive-by shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Cliff Street near Mott Street, was dropped off at the hospital.

The man, 30, was taken into surgery for a gunshot wound to his torso. He is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.