One person dead in crash in Caledonia Twp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One man is dead after a crash in Caledonia Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man was turning westbound onto 68th Street from northbound Cherry Valley Avenue when a dump truck crossed the center line and collided into it. This happened around 11:45 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. He was the only one in the truck.

The 50-year-old driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don't believe alcohol was involved at this time. The crash however remains under investigation.