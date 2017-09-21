Suspect flees into wooded area, corn fields after officers attempts traffic stop

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect, 24, fled into a wooded area and corn fields after being pulled over by an officer for speeding.

According to police, the suspect, who is from the Elkhart area, was reported to be driving approximately 96 miles per hour on Decatur Road near Kelsey Lake Street in Penn Township.

Police attempted to use a K9 unit to locate the man, however, due to heat, the K9 search was called off. The suspect was later located near Okeefe Road and Shurte Street, where he was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The man is now facing charges for resisting a police officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with no operators license and for the possession of a firearm.