Suspect flees into wooded area, corn fields after officers attempts traffic stop

Posted 3:41 AM, September 21, 2017, by
Police lights multiple night

File photo

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect, 24, fled into a wooded area and corn fields after being pulled over by an officer for speeding.

According to police, the suspect, who is from the Elkhart area, was reported to be driving approximately 96 miles per hour on Decatur Road near Kelsey Lake Street in Penn Township.

Police attempted to use a K9 unit to locate the man, however, due to heat, the K9 search was called off.  The suspect was later located near Okeefe Road and Shurte Street, where he was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The man is now facing charges for resisting a police officer, fleeing and eluding, driving with no operators license and for the possession of a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s