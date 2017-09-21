Suspected drug dealer allegedly sold to high schoolers

Posted 10:57 PM, September 21, 2017, by

Cody Pierce, booking photo. Courtesy Ionia County Sheriff's Department.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of selling drugs to high school students was arrested in Ionia County.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies say they received tips from the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team about 22-year-old Cody Pierce from Boston Township. He allegedly sold marijuana and Xanax to high schoolers.

After an investigation, deputies searched Pierce’s home and found sever drug-related items. He was arrested Wednesday.

Pierce was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and Xanax, as well a probation violation. His bond was set at $40,000.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s