Suspected drug dealer allegedly sold to high schoolers

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of selling drugs to high school students was arrested in Ionia County.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies say they received tips from the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team about 22-year-old Cody Pierce from Boston Township. He allegedly sold marijuana and Xanax to high schoolers.

After an investigation, deputies searched Pierce’s home and found sever drug-related items. He was arrested Wednesday.

Pierce was charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and Xanax, as well a probation violation. His bond was set at $40,000.