Woman charged with sharing nude photo of another woman on Facebook

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old woman from North Muskegon could be sent to prison for up to two years if convicted of taking a photo of another woman while she was getting dressed.

Investigators say she and the victim knew each other.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office confirms Kayla Paige Esterling was arraigned in District Court on Sept. 13 on a charge of “illegally posting a message through an electronic medium.” It allegedly happened Aug. 29 at a home on Getty Street and was investigated by the Muskegon Police Department.

The county’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Timothy Maat, says Esterling is accused of posting the photo on Facebook, and then tagging the victim in it without receiving her permission.

A preliminary examination on the felony charge is slated for Sept. 28 in Muskegon County District Court.