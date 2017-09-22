616 Mitten Market holding grand opening on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 616 Mitten Market, a store featuring handmade Michigan products, is holding its grand opening on Saturday.

The first 10 people to make a purchase will get a small gift bag with a t-shirt and a $5 gift card to the store.

Also anyone who makes a $25 purchase will be entered for a chance to win a gift basket, including a $15 gift card and a collection of product sold at the store.

Their grand opening will at 1186 Walker Avenue in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on their products, visit 616mittenmarket.com.