Adoption fees waived at Humane Society of West Michigan on Saturday

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Rush! She's a 3-month-old puppy who's in a hurry to find her new home!

There are lots of puppies and dogs like Rush looking for a home, which is why on Saturday, adoption fees for dogs, cats and small critters will be waived. However if a person is interested in adopting a pet, they should be pre-approved by the Humane Society of West Michigan.

To get pre-approved, stop by the Humane Society, take the adoption survey, and meet with an adoption counselor to get approved. The Humane Society also recommends people to bring their dogs or kids along to make sure the adopted animal gets along with the whole family.

Pre-approved customers can come adopt an animal starting at 11 a.m. Everyone else can come after 12 p.m.

For more information on Rush or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.