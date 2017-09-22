Beating the heat during the first weekend of ArtPrize 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's the third day of ArtPrize and it's been a scorcher. The FOX 17 weather team says it's the hottest on record, but it's not stopping people from exploring downtown.

FOX 17 hit the streets to find out what people are doing to beat the heat and how the art event is helping. ArtPrize is partnering with Spectrum Health to provide hydration stations allowing everyone to stay hydrated.

“This one is beastly, " said Ken Cook, an ArtPrize volunteer. "Compared to any of the previous eight. This one is unbelievable. I’m surprised at the crowds.”

It's important to stay hydrated with water to avoid things like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“It’s essential we stay hydrated," said Dr. Naveed Naeem. "You want to do clear fluids, plenty of water, even carbonated water like soda water works great. You want to avoid caffeinated beverages like coffee or Coca Cola products.”

Luckily ArtPrize provides plenty of hydration stations.

“If you’re going to be out in the sun, every 30 minutes maybe try to do a 5 to 10 minute break in the shade, get 2 to 4 ounces of hydration, drinking water, and wear your sunscreen," said Naeem.

Patrons need to make certain to bring their own water bottles because ArtPrize is not handing out cups.

“ArtPrize is doing it in a sustainable way, not handing out cups that end up being trash. If they have a water bottle and need cooling off or refilling we are offering that," said Cook.