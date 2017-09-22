Comstock Park suspect was wanted as rape, kidnapping suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff has released more information into a manhunt in and around Comstock Park Thursday.

Thomas Soisson was pursued much of Thursday around Alpine Avenue and the York Creek Apartments with a police helicopter and K-9 units. Comstock Park schools were put on lockdown much of the day. Soisson was finally arrested late Thursday night near Alpine Avenue and Three Mile Road NW.

Friday, the sheriff’s department revealed that a woman had contacted police Thursday that she had been held against her will and was physically and sexually assaulted. When deputies questioned Soisson, he fled, starting the manhunt. The victim reportedly knew Soisson.

The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree, Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, Resisting and Obstructing an officer, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and being a habitual offender.

He will be arraigned at a later date.