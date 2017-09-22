East Grand Rapids 33, Wyoming 0
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
Blitz Battle – East Grand Rapids vs. Lowell
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8
-
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
East Grand Rapids 38, Forest Hills Northern 20