Funeral service set for fallen MSP Trooper O’Neill

DAVISON, Mich. — The funeral service for Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill will be Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills. That’s according to an obituary published by Allen Funeral Home in Davison.

Police say the 28-year-old trooper died Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road in Plainfield Township. The investigation continues into what caused the crash.

Trooper O’Neill was engaged to be married next month.

The obituary says visitation for the Royal Oak native will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should go to the Michigan State Police Trooper Association.