Funeral service set for fallen MSP Trooper O’Neill

Posted 4:37 PM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:40PM, September 22, 2017

Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O'Neill (Undated courtesy photo)

DAVISON, Mich. —  The funeral service for Michigan State Police Trooper Timothy O’Neill will be Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills. That’s according to an obituary published by Allen Funeral Home in Davison.

Police say the 28-year-old trooper died Wednesday morning after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at Wolverine Boulevard and Belding Road in Plainfield Township. The investigation continues into what caused the crash.

Trooper O’Neill was engaged to be married next month.

The obituary says visitation for the Royal Oak native will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should go to the Michigan State Police Trooper Association.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s