Game of the Week: Kalamazoo United vs. Watervliet
-
Opening Week for the FOX 17 Blitz
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Blitz Battle – East Grand Rapids vs. Lowell
-
FOX 17 Blitz – Sounds of the Game – Week 1
-
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
-
Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central shuts out Jenison
-
Game of the Week – Zeeland East beats Holland, 41-12