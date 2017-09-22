GOP health care bill likely to fail in Senate
(AP) – Sen. John McCain says he won’t vote for the Republican bill repealing the Obama health care law. His statement likely deals a fatal blow to the last-gasp GOP measure in a Senate showdown expected next week.
The Arizona Republican says he can’t back the partisan GOP measure because “we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats.”
He also says he can’t back it without knowing the proposal’s impact on insurance coverage and premiums. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said its estimates on that won’t be ready next week.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has said he’ll oppose the bill and Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she’s leaning against it.
Republicans control the Senate 52-48. All Democrats oppose the bill so three GOP “no” votes would doom it.
3 comments
Chris
Hospitals want to keep their extra customers. Guess who pays more if hospitals see less customers.
Kevin Rahe
What we have is unsustainable. The clock is ticking.
steve
His illness aside, McCain’s an addle-brained idiot to think that any of today’s Democrats will work with Republicans on anything. One thing the Democrats excel at is being three feet in the air before Chuck Schumer says how high and which way to jump. In that way, it’s too bad that the Republicans haven’t figured that out.