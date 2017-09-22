Holy Trinity students visit FOX 17 ArtPrize set
-
Get around ArtPrize on a Segway
-
New “ArtPrize After Dark” event announced
-
Soaring into Artprize, new venue announced
-
Art going up all over GR just ahead of ArtPrize 9
-
Video: How the ArtPrize app works
-
-
Artists gear up for ArtPrize 9
-
Michigan native creates ‘Joy Buddies’ ArtPrize entry
-
Verizon adding extra cells to help with ArtPrize coverage
-
Founders brews salty, sweet ale to benefit ArtPrize
-
Curated art show features West Michigan pieces ahead of ArtPrize
-
-
90 artists come together to show off, sell work to benefit education programming
-
ArtPrize entry breaks world record for world’s largest bean bag
-
Fall preview at Meijer Gardens