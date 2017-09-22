Learn more at ArtPrize Labs
-
Meet the ArtPrize Artist – Miriam Svidler-Maximkov
-
Verizon adding extra cells to help with ArtPrize coverage
-
Soaring into Artprize, new venue announced
-
ArtPrize at the Airport
-
Founders brews salty, sweet ale to benefit ArtPrize
-
-
Art going up all over GR just ahead of ArtPrize 9
-
Artprize for the kids at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
Soul Pose Yoga – Saturday at DeVos Place for ArtPrize
-
‘World’s Largest Bean Bag’ under construction for ArtPrize
-
ArtPrize entry breaks world record for world’s largest bean bag
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Monday, Sept. 18
-
Artists gear up for ArtPrize 9
-
Fall preview at Meijer Gardens